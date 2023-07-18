3 including woman killed after vehicle hits 3 motorcycles in Bettiah

BETTIAH: Three people including a woman died after being run over by a speeding vehicle in Chhawani area of Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran district late on Monday. Police said two persons were injured in the road accident in Bettiah’s Chhawani area (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. He lost control of the speeding vehicle which hit three motorcycles in an area under the jurisdiction of the Kalibagh police outpost. The incident took place at 9:30pm on Monday.

Sudha Bharti, superintendent of the government medical college and hospital (GMCH), said three persons were brought dead to the hospital. The condition of one patient is critical, she said.

Dushyant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kalinagh OP, said the bodies of two men have been handed over to their family after autopsy. “The identity of a woman has not been established,” he said.