Home / Cities / Patna News / Two boys missing from Khagaria juvenile home
patna news

Two boys missing from Khagaria juvenile home

Two inmates of the observation home for juveniles at Khagaria have been missing since Friday, the second such incident at the shelter that began functioning in May this year, officials said on Saturday
By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 08:43 PM IST

Two inmates of the observation home for juveniles at Khagaria have been missing since Friday, the second such incident at the shelter that began functioning in May this year, officials said on Saturday.

Pradeep Kumar, child welfare officer, Khagaria, said the matter has been reported to the police.

The Khagaria observation home is a government care institution run by the social welfare department for the boys in conflict with law and has 51 inmates. It was launched in May this year to accommodate juveniles of two districts of Khagaria and Begusarai.

In June, five inmates from the facility had managed to escape. Two of them were brought back to the observation home while three are still missing, Kumar said.

“Those in charge of Khagaria observation home have been asked to send a report on steps required to improve security arrangements there. We have been informed that the boys escaped through the window, which has iron bars. These are being replaced,” Rajkumar, director, social welfare department, said, adding that the height of boundary wall is also being raised.

