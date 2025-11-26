Search
Two girl students critically injured as truck hits their bicycle

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 05:38 pm IST

Two girls were critically injured in Vaishali after a truck hit their bicycle. Locals protested, demanding the driver's arrest as investigations continue.

Two girl students were critically injured in a road accident in Vaishali on Wednesday after their bicycle was hit by a sand-laden truck, police said.

The incident occurred near the Rampur intersection on the Lalganj–Fakuli main road when the girls were on their way to their coaching institute. The injured students, identified as Aashi Kumari and Lakshmi Kumari, are residents of Patedha village under Belsar police station.

The impact threw both riders onto the road, causing serious injuries. Bystanders pulled the girls from under the wheels of the truck and rushed them to a hospital. Others tried to catch the driver and cleaner, but they managed to flee. “An FIR has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS. The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is under way,” a police official said.

Eyewitness Shashi Bhushan Prasad Singh, a former mukhiya, told police that around 5:30 am, an 18-wheeler truck was approaching from the opposite direction while the girls were coming from the west. “I narrowly escaped being hit by the vehicle,” he said.

Following the incident, locals blocked the road, burnt tyres, ransacked the truck and demanded the driver’s arrest. They said their protest would continue until he was taken into custody.

On being informed, DSP (Sadar-2) Gopal Mandal reached the spot to assess the situation. “The condition of the injured students remains critical. They were referred to Muzaffarpur, and Lakshmi Kumari was later shifted to PMCH. Raids are on to arrest the absconding driver,” the DSP said. The blockade was lifted after two hours following assurances from senior police officials.

