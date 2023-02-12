Two J’khand cops killed in shootout in Deoghar

RANCHI: Two Jharkhand police personnel deployed as bodyguards of a local trader were killed in a late-night shootout in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the two personnel were identified as Ravi Kumar Mishra and Santosh Yadav and they were recently deployed as bodyguards of a fish trader Sudhakar Jha, sources said.

The incident occurred when alleged rivals of Jha attacked his residence at Shyamganj road under the town police station in Deoghar at around midnight on Saturday.

Deputy inspector general of Dumka range, Sudhershan Mandal, said two persons have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

“We are investigating the matter. In the initial probe, it has come to light that the miscreants opened fire which led to death of the two personnel. There has been a personal rivalry in the past between Jha and one Pappu Singh who is a history-sheeter. All angles are being probed,” said Mandal.

Sources said both Jha and Pappu Singh are neighbours and have old enmity. The two came face to face on Saturday night, leading to the incident in heart of the town. With police station around 500 metres from the location, a team led by the station in-charge reached the crime scene. The patrol party also came under attack when they reached the crime scene, an official said.

Meanwhile, agriculture minister Badal Patralekh and Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav who met family members of the deceased at the hospital, questioned the rationale of providing police guards to the trader.

“I am seized by the sentiments of the family members. I would apprise the higher authorities about it,” the minister said.