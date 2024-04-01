Two killed due to storm, lightning strike in Assam

At least two people, including a woman, died due to storm and lightning in Assam on Sunday evening, officials said. An 18-year-old boy died due to a lightning strike in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district. (Representative Image)

The woman, identified as Shakhi Begum Laskar, was sleeping with her four-month-old child when a tree fell on their house in Cachar’s Dholai area. The woman died on the spot. However, the infant was rescued unhurt, said officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old boy, identified as Pintu Chauhan, died in West Karbi Anglong district due to a lightning strike.

According to his family members, he had gone to a field near his house at Kheroni to bring their cattle back home when the storm began on Sunday evening.

“Due to heavy winds, he took shelter under a tree where the lightning strike happened. His body was recovered from the area later and taken to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” DDMA officials said.