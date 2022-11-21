Bihar truck tragedy: President, PM, CM condole deaths; compensation announced

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed their condolences for the families of those who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali. "The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," President Murmu's office tweeted in Hindi.

वैशाली, बिहार में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में बच्चों समेत कई लोगों के हताहत होने की ख़बर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मैं इस हादसे में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 20, 2022

At least eight people, including seven children, were killed and four others were grievously injured when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a religious procession on a National highway at Nayagoan in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Sunday. PM Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Vaishali, and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and ₹50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. "The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 20, 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Vaishali. Kumar also gave instructions to give ex-gratia grants to family members as per standard procedure and gave instructions for treatment of the injured. His deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the death of several people in a road accident in Hajipur tonight. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this loss.”

आज रात्रि हाजीपुर में एक सड़क दुर्घटना में कई लोगों की मृत्यु की हृदयविदारक खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त तथा घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने कामना करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति व उनके परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 20, 2022

