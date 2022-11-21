Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar truck tragedy: President, PM, CM condole deaths; compensation announced

Bihar truck tragedy: President, PM, CM condole deaths; compensation announced

patna news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 09:36 AM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Vaishali. Kumar also gave instructions to give ex-gratia grants to family members as per standard procedure and gave instructions for treatment of the injured.

At least eight people, including seven children, were killed and four others were grievously injured when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a religious procession on a National highway at Nayagoan in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Sunday.
ByHT News Desk

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed their condolences for the families of those who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali. "The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," President Murmu's office tweeted in Hindi.

At least eight people, including seven children, were killed and four others were grievously injured when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a religious procession on a National highway at Nayagoan in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Sunday. PM Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Vaishali, and announced a compensation of 2 lakh each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. "The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Vaishali. Kumar also gave instructions to give ex-gratia grants to family members as per standard procedure and gave instructions for treatment of the injured. His deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the death of several people in a road accident in Hajipur tonight. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this loss.”

(With PTI inputs)

Monday, November 21, 2022
