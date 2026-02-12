Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Feb 13-15)

A dreamy concert Known for chart-topping hits such as Khaab, Teri Kami, and Zindagi, Akhil has earned a strong following for his smooth vocals and melodic Punjabi-pop style

What: Punjabi singer Akhil Pasreja is set to perform at Akhil Live – The Valentine’s Khaab, a love-themed concert built around his romantic songs. Known for chart-topping hits such as Khaab, Teri Kami, and Zindagi, Akhil has earned a strong following for his smooth vocals and melodic Punjabi-pop style. For his first show in Patna, the performance will feature some of his most popular tracks. Join for an evening filled with romance and nostalgia.

When: February 14 (Saturday); 6 pm

Where: Miller school ground

Entry: Prices start at ₹599

Couples, chaos and comedy

What: Romance takes centre stage as two comedy shows in the city shine a spotlight on love, dating, and the everyday emotional chaos of relationships through observational and conversational humour. Both events, Swipe Right and Chaostic Couple, feature a line-up of comics whose sets explore relationship quirks, social discomfort, and romantic misadventures, transforming familiar situations into live comic moments fueled by spontaneous audience interaction. Join for an engaging evening where candid storytelling meets sharp punchlines, drawing on contemporary social life and the shared emotional realities of messy relationships, dating culture, and singlehood.

When: February 14 (Saturday), 3 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio (Swipe Right), Oplus Cowork (Chaostic Couple)

Entry: Prices start at ₹99 (Swipe Right) and at ₹69 (Chaostic Couple)

Verse, Ghazal, Ishq

What: Khayal-e-Ishq is a curated poetry evening by the Patna Poetry Circle, bringing together ghazals, nazms, kahaniyaan, and kavitayein centered on themes of love and longing. The programme weaves lyrical verse and narrative expression rooted in Hindi and Urdu literary traditions.

Writers from the local poetry community will present original and classic works through live recitation, focusing on language, rhythm, and the emotional nuance of poetic storytelling. The Patna Poetry Circle, known for hosting intimate literary gatherings and community readings, frames the evening around spoken word and shared listening among poetry enthusiasts.

Celebrate lyrical storytelling through poetry in its many forms, exploring themes of romance, memory, and reflection, while highlighting the enduring presence of ghazal and nazm traditions in contemporary spoken literature.

When: February 15 (Sunday), 3 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹199

Running for green

What: Sign up for Season Six of Green Marathon, a run designed to promote environmental awareness and sustainable living practices. More than just a sporting event, it encourages participants to adopt eco-friendly habits while highlighting the importance of a healthier lifestyle.

Runners, fitness enthusiasts, and communities will come together to spread the #GoGreen message through 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km race categories. The initiative incorporates sustainable practices such as organic T-shirts for participants, plantable bibs for all 5K runners, on-site waste management and recycling, and biodegradable cutlery during the event — small material changes that reflect a broader push toward a more sustainable future.

When: February 15; 5 am

Where: Gandhi Maidan

Entry: Prices start at ₹500