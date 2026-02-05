Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Feb 6-8)

Jagjit, remembered in song Indian comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi brings Kisi Ko Batana Mat, a live stand-up show.

What: This ghazal concert in Patna is conceived as a heartfelt tribute to Jagjit Singh (February 8, 1941 – October 10, 2011), the voice that carried ghazals into living rooms and memories across generations. Through a selection of his timeless compositions, on his 85th birth anniversary, the concert traces the emotional landscape that defined his music: intimate, restrained, and quietly devastating.

The renditions will be led by ghazal singer Bhavik Rathod, whose voice leans into the tenderness, longing, and lyrical precision that Jagjit Singh made his signature. Performed in Hindi, the programme unfolds as a night of melody and remembrance, honouring one of India’s most enduring and beloved exponents of the art form.

When: February 8 (Sunday), 6 pm

Where: Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir

Entry: ₹399

Crafting cultural memory

What: The Vasantotsav workshop celebrates Bihar’s traditional Tikuli and Sikki art forms and invites creative participation from young people aged 11 to 29. Tikuli, an 800-year-old tradition rooted in Bihar, takes its name from the local word for bindis and is created using MDF boards and colours. Today, it remains a vital source of livelihood in Patna’s Digha, Danapur, and Gai Ghat regions.

Sikki, meanwhile, is a traditional, eco-friendly craft from Bihar’s Mithila region, in which artisans—predominantly women—hand-weave a gold-hued dried grass called sikki into baskets, dolls, toys, and jewellery.

Turn up for hands-on training designed to suit beginners and enthusiasts alike.

When: February 5 to 8

Where: Bihar Lalit Kala Academy

Entry: Based on advance registration

Literature takes centre stage

What: The Let’s Inspire Bihar Literature Festival brings together poets, authors, and thinkers for conversations centred on literature, ideas, and creative expression. Expect panel discussions and literary sessions exploring poetry, prose, and contemporary thought, featuring writers and speakers such as Anantashutosh Dwivedi, president of the World Heritage Olympiad; poet and writer Radha Shailendra; and poet, writer, and actor Avinash Bandhu.

Designed as a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, the festival encourages interaction between writers and audiences, creating space for reflection and debate.

When: February 8, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vidyapati Bhawan

Entry: Based on registration (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZqw_l0BBMA6tVMNd-9ZCzD5pp5y4Sin5tkCVCA5i1JjJv3g/viewform?usp=publish-editor)

Young minds, big stories

What: The Udaan Children’s Literature Festival is a two-day celebration of books, storytelling, and creative experiences for young readers. It brings together literature-focused activities, including art, music, and cinema workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Expect book stalls and author engagement too, as the festival aims to combine entertainment with learning and provide a platform for children to interact with stories and literary experiences.

When: February 7 and 8, 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Bihar Museum

Entry: Prices start at ₹25

Say your piece

What: Ghar is a community open-mic series presented by Tape A Tale, designed as a welcoming space for spoken-word artists, poets, storytellers, and performers. The format invites participants to bring their own pieces—whether poetry, fiction, personal stories, or improvised wordplay—and perform before a supportive audience. Emphasising inclusivity and expression, Ghar seeks to nurture local literary and performance talent, offering audiences moments of connection, laughter, and reflection.

When: February 8, 3 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio

Entry: ₹200

Bassi takes the stage

What: Indian comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi brings Kisi Ko Batana Mat, a live stand-up show, to Patna. Known for his relatable storytelling and witty observations, the Hindi performance blends everyday experiences with sharp comedic timing, offering fans a night of laughter and light-hearted fun.

When: February 8, 6 pm

Where: Bapu Sabhaghar

Entry: Prices start at ₹799

Trace Patna to its roots

What: Gulzar-e-Patna City is a heritage walk organised by Planet Patna that explores the historic landscape of Old Patna City. The walk begins at Planet Patna’s museum building and moves through a series of heritage sites reflecting the city’s architectural, religious, and cultural history.

The itinerary includes Paschim Darwaza, the western gateway of the fortified city; Badshah Manzil, a late-19th-century mansion in Guzri Bazaar; the Christian cemetery, an 18th-century burial ground; Padri Ki Haveli, the oldest church in Bihar; Badar Ghat on the river Ganga; and Gulzarbagh Imam Bara, a centre for Shia mourning rituals.

When: February 8, 7.30 am

Where: Planet Patna museum building (meeting point)

Entry: ₹950