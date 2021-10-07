Wish to simplify working at govt offices, says BPSC topper Gourav Singh

After attempting twice to crack the exam and getting a satisfactory rank, the 65th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam topper Gourav Singh secured the first rank in his third attempt with sheer grit, and now wishes to improve the working at government offices for convenience of people.

A resident of Rohtas district, 28-year-old Singh has been selected for the Bihar Administrative Service.

The BPSC topper said he had expected to qualify the exam, but never imagined that he would emerge as the topper. “This was my third attempt at the BPSC exam. My rank was not satisfactory in the second attempt, while I could not clear the preliminary exam in the first attempt. I was sure to crack the exam this time, but I never thought of securing the first rank,” said Singh, who was on cloud nine after the results were announced Thursday.

He gives the credit of his success to his mother Shashi Singh, who, he said, stood strong by his side after the demise of his father Manoj Singh in 2001. Singh’s paternal house is in Uttar Pradesh, but he moved to his maternal house in Rohtas along with his mother, who is a government school teacher.

Singh has pursued mechanical engineering from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology.

Talking about his study strategy, he said, “The syllabus for the civil services exam is known to us and study material is available in the form of books. We just need to organise and categorise them for effective learning and revision. I prepared for the exam through self-study, but took plenty of test series at my coaching centre for improving my knowledge and score.”

He also thanked his friends and seniors for their support in his journey.

As an administrative officer, Singh now aims to improve the condition of government offices.

He said, “I am concerned about the condition of government offices. Majority of them lack basic amenities and common people have to make several visits there for work. I want to simplify and systematise the working at government offices for convenience of people.”

Singh also aspires to crack the Union Public Service Commission exam in the coming future.

“First, I wish to serve my state and contribute my services for its growth. If I get time for preparation after my duties, I will try to crack the UPSC exam in the future,” he said.