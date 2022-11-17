Women undergo tubectomy without anaesthesia in Bihar, probe ordered

Authorities in Bihar have directed Khagaria district’s civil surgeon to probe into allegations that women underwent tubectomy, a permanent method of contraception, at two public health centres without anaesthesia.

Gurhiya Devi, 30, one of the women who underwent the procedure, alleged she writhed in pain as it was performed without anaesthesia

The other women alleged they were treated as animals and that some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were counting those who underwent tubectomy.

NGOs Global Development Initiatives and Foundation for Reproductive Health Services were given licenses to organise the procedures in Alouli and Parbatta.

Civil surgeon Amar Nath Jha said they have started a probe on district magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh’s directions after the media reported the matter and that he will file his report in two days. “...action will also be taken within two days.” He admitted to lapses on the part of NGOs and added they will face legal action their licenses will also be cancelled.

Jha said 23 women opted to undergo tubectomy at Alouli and added NGO staff and doctors treated them inhumanly. “...local anaesthesia must be used before conducting tubectomy and in case it fails to act the dose should be enhanced. The NGOs acted against the medical ethics and agreement signed between the state health department and NGOs.” The state health department paid ₹2150 to NGOs for every tubectomy.

In 2012, 53 tubectomy procedures were conducted within two hours in Araria. Three people involved in it were jailed for risking their lives following a probe.

Bihar’s health department allows NGOs to arrange doctors, surgeons, paramedics, and equipment to conduct tubectomies as it faces a shortage of specialists.