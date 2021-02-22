Wonder App to Ashwin portal: Bihar ups tech game to bolster health facilities

Taking a stride in improving Bihar's health sector, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday launched apps and tracking system that would use technology to improve the health system in Bihar.

At a function, Kumar, under ‘Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Bihar’s seven resolutions ‘satnischay part 2’, launched e-sanjeevani telemedicine facility, Ashwin portal, the Wonder App and referral transport tracking system.

An MoU was also signed between self-help group Jeevika and the state health department for setting up ‘jeevika didi ke rasoi’ in sub-divisional hospitals.

The chief minister also said that children with a hole in their heart would be given free treatment in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Kumar said the 'e-sanjeevani' telemedicine facility would connect health centres, including primary health centres, community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and district hospitals, through tele-medicine. “Now, people living in remote corners will get the facility of connecting to doctors and getting free medicines through the telemedicine facility,” he said.

Detailing the massive improvement in the health sector, the chief minister said that when he took reins in 2005, just 39 patients used to visit primary health centre in a month. “A survey found that in 2018, with the improved facilities, the footfall of patients increased to about 10,000. Still, there is a lot of scope for work,” he said while lauding the contribution of health department officials.

Also read: India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence





Praising the contribution of Asha workers, Kumar said with the launch of the Ashwin portal, the Asha workers would be able to get their payments regularly.

He said a survey had found out that the poor people were spending a major chunk of their earnings to combat diseases.

“We are keeping this in our mind while framing the policies. Steps were being taken to upgrade primary health centres to community health centres having 30-bed facility. Besides, the sub-divisional hospitals will have 75-bed facility,” he said.

Kumar said the wonder app would be a boon for pregnant women.

Praising the referral transport tracking system, the chief minister said with this technology the position of an ambulance could be tracked. “The system will provide an ambulance facility to everyone so that people can reach the nearest hospital. The system will track who is the occupant of the ambulance, its destination and its present location,” he said.

Pictures of patients being carried on the back after being denied an ambulance surfaced both in mainstream media and social media, sullying the image of the state. The referral transport tracking system would nab the ambulance drivers who often deny the vehicle facilities to the patients.

Showering praise on Jeevika didis, the chief minister said the members of the SHGs were doing a commendable job. “In 2006, we consulted two SHGs. Gradually, with the help of a loan from the World Bank, we kicked off Jeevika groups in 44 blocks which have now spread to the whole state,” he said.

He hoped the ‘jeevika didi ke rasoi’ will go a long way in serving the patients.

Deputy chief minister Renu Devi, health minister Mangal Pandey, principal secretary, health department, Prataya Amrit, executive director Bihar State Health Society and other officials were also present on this occasion.