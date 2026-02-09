Work on vision of Nation First, Party Next, Self Last: BJP chief Nabin to party workers

On his first visit to the state capital after becoming BJP national president, Nitin Nabin, on Monday reiterated the party’s mission and vision of “Nation First and Self Last” as the guiding principles for bringing notable change in people’s lives and also took potshots at the family-driven political parties and those working with narrow-minded interests. BJP national president Nitin Nabin being welcomed during his arrival at BJP office in Patna, Monday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

“Today, I have come to Patna for the first time as the national president. If we have to realise the dream that our Prime Minister has envisioned the dream of lakhs of young people participating in politics, if we have to give the country new leadership, if BJP leadership has to be established in every district, every panchayat, and every block of the country, then if we want to build the India of the Prime Minister’s dreams, we all have to put in the hard work of our time. The struggle that our former workers and leaders undertook. Call it jungle raj, call it an anarchist government, our workers were afraid to even leave their homes to distribute leaflets. But it was the struggle of the workers and leaders of Bihar that ended that anarchist government. We, the people of this generation, must understand its importance,” said Nabin in his address to party leaders in Patna.

He urged the party leaders to instil confidence in workers that if they work for Bihar, they will be eventually working for their motherland. “We work on the vision of Nation First, we work on the vision of Party Next, and we work on the vision of Self Last,” he said.

In a criticism aimed at family-run parties including Congress and the RJD, Nabin said, “Parties that begin with themselves and end with themselves alone cannot brighten the future of Bihar or the country.”

He also emphasised on the importance of engaging with people, donning social responsibility by handholding the unprivileged and weaker sections while uplifting marginalised communities. “We all must remember that before engaging in politics, we need to become social. We must connect with our people, move forward by placing a hand on the shoulders of our workers,” he stated.

Later in the evening, Nabin attended the state core committee meeting at the party office. The BJP president was given a rousing reception on his arrival in Patna.