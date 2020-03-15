Patripool hurdle cleared, MSRDC to start work

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:55 IST

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is constructing the new Patripool rail overbridge (ROB), claimed that the cause of delay in launching the girder for the bridge is the opposition from a housing society on using their open space.

“All materials required for the work is at the site but we need space to start work. Earlier this month, the officials tried using the space of the residential society but the residents opposed and the work was stalled,” said an official of MSRDC, who did not wish to be named.

Loksurbhi housing complex is near Patripool rail overbridge.

The residents said the matter had been resolved. A resident of the complex said, “Some of the residents had opposed using the complex. The matter has been solved now and we will allow them to use the space considering the need to build the bridge.”

The MSRDC said the work of the new Patripool bridge will be completed by April. In order to place the iron girders on the pillars, workers need space at the nearby.

An MSRDC officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We will have a meeting with the residents. After they confirm that they have decided to allow us to use the space, we will begin work without delay.”