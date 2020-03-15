e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Patripool hurdle cleared, MSRDC to start work

Patripool hurdle cleared, MSRDC to start work

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:55 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is constructing the new Patripool rail overbridge (ROB), claimed that the cause of delay in launching the girder for the bridge is the opposition from a housing society on using their open space.

“All materials required for the work is at the site but we need space to start work. Earlier this month, the officials tried using the space of the residential society but the residents opposed and the work was stalled,” said an official of MSRDC, who did not wish to be named.

Loksurbhi housing complex is near Patripool rail overbridge.

The residents said the matter had been resolved. A resident of the complex said, “Some of the residents had opposed using the complex. The matter has been solved now and we will allow them to use the space considering the need to build the bridge.”

The MSRDC said the work of the new Patripool bridge will be completed by April. In order to place the iron girders on the pillars, workers need space at the nearby.

An MSRDC officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We will have a meeting with the residents. After they confirm that they have decided to allow us to use the space, we will begin work without delay.”

top news
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities