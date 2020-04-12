PAU issues guidelines for operation, disinfection of harvesting, threshing machines

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:56 IST

As movement of combine harvesters and other machines used for harvesting and threshing wheat has been allowed during lockdown, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has issued guidelines to ensure the safety of farmers, manpower and machines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guidelines for cleaning and disinfection:

Stage 1 Clean machinery with detergent water and sodium hypochlorite (1%)

1. Cover electric parts of the tractor, combine with polythene.

2. Prepare a solution using detergent and water and apply on required surfaces using any available sprayer like portable knapsack sprayer, preferably battery operated, or whichever is available. For large areas such as machinery sheds, high-capacity aero blasts or orchard sprayers may be more appropriate.

3. Apply clean water on the surfaces. Wait for 10 minutes to dry.

4. Again clean the area by using sodium hypochlorite (1%) solution or bleach solution in recommended dose.

Stage 2 Disinfect frequently used surfaces

The most frequently touched surfaces such as steering wheels, throttle-lever, gear-shifting levers mirrors, feeding hoppers of threshers etc. should be wiped with an alcohol based rub or sprit rub.

General Guidelines:

Farmers should follow the dos and don’ts recommended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India

Protective gear such as gloves and masks should be mandatorily worn throughout the operation.

Water bottles kept for use during field operations should be kept in a bag and should not be shared with anyone.

The minimum number of healthy people should be seated on the tractor or combine and at maximum distance.

Farmers or workers should regularly wash their hands with soap or detergent/disinfectant and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth during work.

Farmers or workers should not spit in public.

Guidelines for safe operation of machinery:

The tractor, combine harvester, straw reaper, thresher etc. should be well maintained. A piece of broken metallic blade or loose nut or bolt in the machine may cause fire. Ensure oil is not leaking.

The battery, starter and all electrical connections should be in proper working condition and clean. Wire connections, especially at battery terminals, should be tight.

Heat or sparks emitted by the silencer of an engine may cause fire. The silencer should be pointed away from the crop. The silencer should be fitted with a spark arrester.

Crop surrounding transformers or electric poles should be harvested manually and moved away immediately. The area around transformers should be wet.

Combine or straw reapers should be operated during day-time only to avoid chances of accident.

Only fully mature crop should be harvested using a combine harvester. If the crop gets moist after rain, it should be dried before harvesting and threshing.

If the crop is moist, its straw becomes soft and may wrap around rotating shaft of threshing cylinder and catch fire due to friction.

Dry crops require less energy for harvesting and threshing. Also, grain breakage is minimum when the crop is dry.

If a straw-reaper is operated near ground level, it may pick up pebbles, piece of bricks, nut-bolts or unwanted solid material lying in the field. The resulting friction in the machine may cause fire.

The tractor, combine or machine should be parked away from the crop while making repairs.

Water supply from nearby tubewells should be immediately available. A tanker or sprayer tank filled with water should be available near the field or in the village.