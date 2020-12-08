e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pawar meets defence min to clear Purandar airport land acquisition

Pawar meets defence min to clear Purandar airport land acquisition

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:45 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, meet Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the proposed International airport at Purandar, outside Pune.

As Pawar was meeting Rajnath Singh in New Delhi during the nation-wide farmers’ protest, eyebrows were raised in political circles, but Pawar himself clarified that he went to discuss the land acquisition issue at the proposed Purandar airport in Pune district.

The airport site for Purandar is finalised and the administration had prepared various options for land acquisition. Recently, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the district administration to speed up the process for land acquisition for the airport.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao had earlier said, “We had prepared various options for land acquisition. Even two to three meetings had been happened for same issue.”

top news
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
LIVE: ‘Tomar assures MSP to Haryana farmers’, says Khattar after meeting minister
LIVE: ‘Tomar assures MSP to Haryana farmers’, says Khattar after meeting minister
‘Bharat Bandh’ ends peacefully, life hit in some states as farmers take national centre stage
‘Bharat Bandh’ ends peacefully, life hit in some states as farmers take national centre stage
Watch: UK 1st Covid vaccine recipient a 90-yr-old; PM Boris says ‘don’t relax’
Watch: UK 1st Covid vaccine recipient a 90-yr-old; PM Boris says ‘don’t relax’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In