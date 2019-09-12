PCS officers observe daylong strike against attacks

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:43 IST

The Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers observed a state-wide pen-down strike on Wednesday to protest against the increasing incidence of violence against them and press other demands.

The strike called by the PCS Officers (Executive Branch) Association following attacks on officers while they were on duty got a huge response from most of the 280 members, halting work in offices at many places across the state.

The latest incident was at Zira where the protesting farmers allegedly misbehaved with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). There were also similar incidents of misbehaviour at Dhuri, Nihal Singh Wala, Ludhiana and Moga earlier.

PCS Officers Association president Rajiv Gupta said the officers were attacked by anti-social elements or fringe groups while they were performing official duty, but adequate action had not been taken against the accused.

“In blatant cases of assault and illegal detention of officers, the association has to approach the authorities to get even FIRs registered. Sadly, no follow-up action has been taken or challan presented in these cases, jeopardising their security,” he said in a statement. Though the association has taken up the matter at various levels, it has not got the desired response.

Gupta said that PCS officers were also suffering due to inadequate infrastructure and severe shortage of staff. “They are not only being posted on cadre posts, the 30-odd officers of the 2016 batch have not been regularised even after completion of probation period,” he said, adding, “They are still getting the meagre basic pay of ₹15,600 per month even though doctors and PCS (Judicial) officers have been given regular scales.”

The association has urged the government to address their long-pending demands within 15 days, depending on which they would decide their future strategy.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:43 IST