PDCA u-16 inter school cricket tournament: Sardar Dastur to face Symbiosis in final

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:33 IST

Pune: After scoring a big win in semi-final, Sardar Dastur School will face Symbiosis High School in the final of Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) under-16 inter school cricket tournament at Law College ground, on Thursday.

The final will be spread across two days as teams will play two 40-over innings.

On Wednesday, in the semi-finals, Sardar Dastur School scored a 296-run win over BVB Paranjape ‘B’ at National Chemical Laboratory cricket ground while Symbiosis High School beat Aryans World School by 81 runs at the Law College Ground.

Digvijay Patil (201* runs in 97balls) was the main scorer as Sardar Dastur set up the target of 361 for 2 in 40 overs. BVB Paranjape ‘B’ was bowled out for 65 runs in 21.1 overs.

In the second semi-final, Symbiosis High School set up the target of 257 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 40 overs. Amey Dandekar (98 runs in 97 balls) and Arya Panse (52 runs in 66 balls) set the tone of the match.

With the middle order collapse, the team could only manage 257 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 40 overs.

In reply, Aryans World School kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bowled out on 176 runs in 28 overs. Soham Gandhi took four wickets, giving away 29 runs in seven overs.

Brief scores

Semi-final 1 at NCL Ground: Sardar Dastur School 361 for 2 in 40 overs (Datsun Daniel 57 (44b), Digvijay Patil 201* (97b), Neel Limaye 1-48 beat BVB Paranjape ‘B’ 65 all in 21.1 overs (Harsh Bhoite 15 (31b), Tanishq Mazire 13 (25b), Razeg Fallah 4-16)

Result: Sardar Dastur School win by 296 runs

Semi-final 2 at Law College Ground: Symbiosis High School 257 for 9 in 40 overs (Amey Dandekar 98 (97b), Arya Panse 52 (66b), Anway Khade 4-49) beat Aryans World School 176 all out in 28.2 overs (Yash Dumane 38 (31b), Sujal Deshmukh 29 (29b), Soham Gandhi 4-29)

Result: Symbiosis High School win by 81 runs