PDCA u14 interschool: Angel High have Vibgyor on the mat

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:24 IST

Match: Angel High School versus Vibgyor High School

Pre-quarter-finals; Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Toss: Angel High School won the toss decided to bat

Brief scores: Angel High School 161 for 4 in 19 overs (Yash Borkar 52* (38b); Atharva Kalbhor 32 (29b); Arjun Khare 1-17) beat Vibgyor High School 89 all out in 14.4 overs (Arjun Mauli 33 (21b); Arjun Khare 21 (24b); Sanskar Borkar 2-13)

Result: Angel High School win by 72 runs

Angel High School versus Vibgyor High School

8.47 Run rate per over 6.07

6 Extras 24

13 Fours 9

0 Sixes 0

0 Dropped catches 1

1 Maiden overs 0

4 Misfields 9

Game-changing moments:

Surprise package

Yash Borkar, who is the right-arm medium-pace opening bowler for Angel High, got his act together batting. Borkar was hitting shots freely, spinner or medium pacers. Borkar hit five boundaries to remain unbeaten at 52. Borkar got good support from Viraj Gaikwad, who scored 24 in 22 balls.

Fall of Rutvik Rade

The opening batsman of Vibgyor High School, Rutvik Rade, who plays for the Aryans Cricket Academy could only manage 11 run in 8 balls. Once he got out, Vibgyor never got into the match.

Best batsman: Yash Borkar, Angel High School

Batting position: right-handed, fifth down; runs 52;balls: 39; 4s:5; 6:0; strike rate: 133.33

“I am not a regular batsman, this is my second fifty- plus score. I am completely focussed on bowling.”

Best bowler: Sanskar Borkar, Angel High School

Bowling style: Right-arm medium pace; bowling position: third change; overs 4; wickets 2; runs 13; dotballs: 11; maidens: 1; economy: 3.25

“I was pitching the ball in good areas and it helped me to take wickets. I am working on bowling a good line and length on a consistent basis.”

Coach’s corner

Vishal Biramane, Angel High School

Players need to be consistent with their performance. Batting was ok, but in bowling and fielding we made mistakes. We should have bowled them out early.

Aniket Taware, Vibgyor High School

We had a good start bowling, but then our captain set an attacking field and it did not work in our favour. We will be focusing on overall improvement.