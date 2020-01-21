PDCA u16 inter school cricket: Misfields, drop catches allow BVB Paranjape to secure victory

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:32 IST

Pune: Sluggish fielding in last two overs by MES boys helped BVB Paranjape, team B to walk away with five wickets and secure a place in the semi-finals of the Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) under-16 Inter School Cricket Tournament at National Chemical Laboratory cricket ground, Pashan on Tuesday.

With 12 runs required in eight balls, MES boys could have easily won, had they not dropped a catch by Rudra Aurangabadkar and missed a run out. To add to their woes, the fielder standing at long off was unable to save the boundary in the penultimate over.

“The fielders who did not play well today should take responsibility and improve their skills. Match was in our hand and we gave it away,” said Siddhesh Ghuge, captain, MES boys team who was top scorer of the match with 47 runs.

The captain was also upset thanks to the middle order collapse as resulted in them setting a target of 120 runs in 20 overs.

“Once I was caught behind, the team failed to play an attacking game that was required. The players batted very slow and therefore we were unable to set a high target,” added Ghuge.

Relieved Captain Aurangabadkar

BVB Paranjape’s team B had a very good start with openers Malhar Patil (21) and Harsh Bhoite (18) adding 53 runs partnership for the first wicket in seven overs.

Patil and Bhoite fell in quick succession which slowed down the run rate. Boundaries dried up in next few overs before captain Aurangbadkar coming in after the fifth wicket fell, hitting 30 runs in 20 balls leading the team to victory.

“We had very good opening partnership but middle order which is heavily dependent on Tanishq Kudale could not kept scoreboard ticking once he was out so match went till the final over. I just put my 100 per cent and sent the bad balls to the boundaries,” added Aurangabadkar.

BVB Paranjape boys bowled 25 extras, which is a concern as team prepares for big matches ahead.

“Boys are practicing hard in schools and lot of improvement is required. Our bowlers will surely improve once they are used to playing matches in the tournaments,” added Aurangabadkar.

Earlier it was, Siddhesh Ghuge who with the help of six boundaries managed to score 47 runs. For BVB Paranjape, pick of the bowler was left arm spinner Neel Limaye who put breaks on scoring with taking four wickets in 4 overs and gave away just 15 runs.

“I was trying to bowl more dot balls and as it put pressure on opponents and with the help of this strategy I managed to get the wickets,” said Limaye who also likes to play football and he is the goal-keeper of his team.

Brief Score:

Quarter-final: MES Boys 119 for 7 (Siddhesh Ghuge 47 (40b), Kushal Salunkhe 19 (40b), Neel Limaye 4-15) in 20 overs lost to BVB Paranjape ‘B’ 123 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Aayush Kute 22 (17b), Rudra Aurangabadkar 30 (20b), Prajwal Chavan 2-28)

Tournament so far:

20 school teams took part in the PDCA under-16 Inter School Cricket Tournament. Team were divided in four groups.

Each team played 3 league matches; top two teams were qualified for quarter-finals.

Match till quarter-finals were played in t20 format.

Semi-finals will be of 40 overs match; to be played on Wednesday.

Two innings final:

Final of the tournaments will see teams playing two innings of 40 overs each which will be played in two days stretch. (January 23 and 24)

Quotes:

Rudra Aurangabadkar, Captain, BVB Paranjape ‘B’

I want my team to give 100 per cent in semi-final. It was good performance today but still there is scope for improvement.

Siddhesh Ghuge, captain of MES Boys team

Match was in our hand and we gave it away. Fielders should take the responsibility and they should improve their skills.

HT Man of the match:

Neel Limaye, Left arm spinner, BVB Paranjape ‘B’

I was trying to bowl more dot deliveries and as it put pressure on the opponents and with the help of this strategy I managed to get the wickets.