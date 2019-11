cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:06 IST

An unidentified two-wheeler rider has been booked for rash and negligent riding which lead to the death of a pedestrian.

The victim, identified as Papya Gulabrao Bhalerao (40), a resident of Sayyednagar was killed on Saturday night. The incident took place in Sayyednagar.

According to the police, the accused was riding fast and knocked down Bhalerao. He died due to multiple head injuries. No arrests have been made so far.