Pensioners are asset, not liability: Union min Jitendra Singh

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:54 IST

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that pensioners are an asset and not a liability as he inaugurated a ‘Pension Adalat’ and National Pension System (NPS) awareness and grievance redressal programme here.

Singh said that this is the first time that Pension Adalat is being conducted outside Delhi as the government wants to reach every part of society to get the pensioner’s grievances redressed in the real-time. The minister added that the Pension Adalats will help in on-the-spot redressal of pensioners’ grievances which will give right of “ease of living” to the pensioners.

He also said that Prime Minster Narendra Modi has directed that pensioners be provided a hassle-free administrative system to resolve their grievances.

He also launched ’Do You Know’ Twitter series on family pension, along with a booklet highlighting case studies with interpretation of pension rules.

Speaking about the grievance redressal system, Singh said that the grievance redressal system was quite neglected before 2014 but the day, the present government came to power, the system has completely changed. The grievances have increased manifold from two lakh to 20 lakh which is a proof that the people have a complete faith on the present government, he added.

The present government has a grievance redressal rate from 95% to 100% per week and the Pension Adalat started a few years back is proof of it, he reiterated.