People flout pollution norms at Pavana river, PCMC warns of strict action

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:21 IST

PUNE People from Punawale and Ravet continue to flout water pollution norms at Pavana river despite orders from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation ( PCMC) to ban activities like washing clothes, bathing cattle, and swimming among others.

On Friday morning when HT reporter visited the spot at least 20 people were seen washing clothes and vehicles, swimming, taking a bath on the banks of the river.

“We have put up notices near the river bank and warned people not to continue with activities which will pollute the water in the river. But as people continued to flout norms we have also issued a circular that strict action will be taken against violators,” said Ramdas Tambe, joint city engineer (civil), water supply and drainage department, PCMC.

The municipal corporation pumps water daily from the river and the purification process takes place in a water treatment plant at sector 23, Nigdi Pradhikaran. The same water is provided for drinking purposes in Pimpri and Chinchwad, according to civic officials.

“If people don’t follow rules regarding water pollution at Pavana river we will be forced to take strict action,” said Tambe.