People remember those officers who do good work, says CM

Aug 17, 2019

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stated that he will always be remembered if he does good work as people always remember those officers who do good work.

Yogi expressed these views at a conference of UP Provincial Civil Services (promoted officers) Association organised at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan here.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said: “I work for 17-18 hours every day and I will always be remembered if I do good work. Same is for the officers.”

Exhorting officers to do good work, the CM said: “My government has cleared backlog of transfers pending for the past 20 years. To ensure this, rules were also relaxed. Now, it is time for you people to work hard.”

“Neither I will always be CM, nor you all will always be officers,” he said. Yogi pointed out that 90 per cent of the problems that people face were related to revenue and police departments.

“There must be time-bound resolution of complaints related with the revenue department,” said Yogi.

“Till the complainant is not satisfied, the complaint is not considered disposed of. If the general public is satisfied, then only it would be believed that you are doing good work,” he said.

The chief minister also pointed out that earlier complaints at the CM’s portal (jansunwai portal) were being declared solved without properly addressing them.

Yogi also advised the association to make presentations of their work before senior officials of the government whenever such events are organised.

No religion greater than

public service: Yogi

LUCKNOW Observing that “no religion is greater than the public service,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought to inspire government officials by his personal example to serve people.

He, however, also expressed annoyance over the bureaucratic work culture of reporting late for duty and declaring problems as “solved” even without taking pains to know about it.

The chief minister, however, rued that despite the state government taking several measures favouring officials, many of them are not reciprocating to the government’s favours with dedicated service to the people.

Enlisting his government’s pro-officer measures, the chief minister said his government is regularly according promotions to the eligible ones.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019