Home / Cities / Pet dog bites off 9-yr-old girl’s ear lobe in Mohali’s Phase-9 market

Pet dog bites off 9-yr-old girl’s ear lobe in Mohali’s Phase-9 market

Dog owner Preeti Singh, a resident of Phase 11, has been booked

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Mohali woman has been booked after her pet dog attacked and bit off a nine-year-old girl’s ear lobe at the Phase-9 market on Thursday.

The girl, Harshita, who lives in the same area, had gone to the market for some work in the morning, when Preeti Singh, a resident of Phase 11, arrived there in her car with her pet Boxer dog.

As soon as she stepped out with the dog, it attacked Harshita, who was passing by.

Boxer, bred from the Old English Bulldog and the now extinct Bullenbeisser, have very strong jaws, and a powerful bite, ideal for hanging on to large prey.

The girl immediately made a call to her father, Gurbir Singh, who arrived at the spot and informed police. Meanwhile, the girl was rushed to a private hospital by other family members.

After receiving information, a police control room van reached the spot, and the victim’s father demanded registration of a case against the dog owner.

“The victim’s statement has been recorded. We have booked the dog owner under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said inspector Rajnish Choudhary, station house officer, Phase 8.

