PGI safai karamcharis to go on strike on Aug 26, 27

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:22 IST

Safai Karamchari Contract Workers’ Union of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to go on a strike on August 26 and 27 and September 6 and 7 over the non-cooperative attitude of the PGIMER management on their long-pending demands.

Sripal, an office-bearer of the union, said their demands include implementation of the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’ and regularisation of their services as per the notification issued by the Union government.

“In 2010, the then deputy chief labour commissioner had directed the PGIMER administration to implement equal pay for equal work in four categories – hospital attendants/ housekeeping workers, sanitation attendants/workers, security guards and bearers/ masalchi. However, the administration has failed to implement it,” he said.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:22 IST