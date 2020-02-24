Phursungi residents stage garbage bandh to prevent disposal in area

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 19:13 IST

PUNE Residents of Phursungi stopped the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) garbage-carrying vehicles on Monday, from entering the area to access the Uruli Devachi and Phursungi garbage depots.

Phursungi residents allege that the PMC does not segregate the garbage it is sending to these depots.

PMC solid waste management department head, Dnyaneshwar Molak, said, “It is true that the residents from Uruli Devachi and Phursungi are agitating, but the allegations made by them are not true. PMC garbage is mostly segregated. We will talk to the residents and take necessary steps to solve the problem.”

An officer of the PMC, requesting anonymity, said that agitations by residents of Phursungi typically begin in March or April, ahead of summer, to prevent garbage being dumped in the open at the sites.

Tukaram Badale, a resident of Phursungi, said, “It is true that the condition of the garbage depots has gotten better in the last several years in terms of the smell, but open dumping of garbage is still common. Even the processing plants are not functioning.”

The PMC official said that a plan is in place to issue two tenders to restart the garbage processing plants. This plan will be placed before the standing committee for clearance, the official said.