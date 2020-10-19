e-paper
Home / Cities / Pink-stem borer infestation: PAU asks farmers to avoid early sowing of wheat in affected areas

Pink-stem borer infestation: PAU asks farmers to avoid early sowing of wheat in affected areas

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Farmers have been asked to go slow on wheat sowing as the infestation can be carried on to the next crop.
Farmers have been asked to go slow on wheat sowing as the infestation can be carried on to the next crop.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

In areas where pink-stem borer infestation was detected on paddy crops, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) scientists have advised farmers to avoid early sowing of wheat as the infestation can be carried on to the next crop.

However, in areas where no infestation was observed, sowing can be started after October 25 when the maximum temperature falls below 30°C and minimum temperature below 16°C.

“The pink-stem borer attack is generally observed in the months of September and October on paddy crop. Its larva bores into the stem of a young plant and kills the central shoot,” the scientists said.

PAU has also asked farmers to remain vigilant and regularly monitor their paddy crop, especially in fields where long-duration varieties of paddy such as Pusa 44 and Peeli Pusa etc. are grown.

