Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019

Planning to ring in New Year 2020? Avoid these areas in Delhi

Public shall not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station gates after 9 pm on December 31, the police said.

delhi Updated: Dec 31, 2019 09:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The traffic restrictions have been put in place to avoid congestion.
The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order in areas where high footfall is anticipated, such as Connaught Place. Those planning to head out for celebrations on new year’s eve, should be prepared to face traffic diversions.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted a traffic advisory on Twitter on Tuesday morning which said that traffic restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm onwards in central Delhi on December 31, and “no vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi railway station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, GPO (New Delhi), Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road crossing, Jaisingh Road-Bangla Sahib lane and Windsor place”. 

However, routes to Old Delhi railway station will not be affected.

It also said that no vehicular traffic will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. “Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorisedly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in the advisory posted on Twitter.

“Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam airport, Rajouri Garden area, Ashok Vihar area, Model Town area, Mayur Vihar area and other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done,” the advisory said.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile said that security has been beefed up across Delhi especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, police officials said.

Fire tenders are in place in 10 major heavy-footfall areas to attend to emergencies, and excise inspectors will be deployed to prevent violations of excise laws and prohibitory regulations, along with doctors to check drunk driving, police said.

