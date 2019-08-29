Plastic manufacturing factory raided, 40 truck loads of material seized

cities

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration raided an illegal plastic items manufacturing factory in Sector 58 and seized 40 truck loads of banned plastic materials. The team, led by the city magistrate and comprising police personnel and administration officials, also arrested six persons from the factory, including its proprietor.

The district administration has been running a drive to seized banned plastic and polythene items, which are still in circulation in many places. On July 15, 2018, all polythene bags with a thickness of 50 microns or less were banned in the district, effectively prohibiting the use of low-quality items such as plastic cups, plates and spoons.

According to officials, 40 truck loads of banned plastic items such as spoons, glasses and cups were seized from the premises. Officials said the raid was conducted based on a tip-off. They said the company was in the process of manufacturing and selling banned plastic items to local businessmen and eateries in the district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Indramani, the proprietor of the factory, and his staffers Navin, Firoz, Rajesh Kumar, Mohammad Nasiruddin and Pallav Gupta. All arrested persons have been remanded in judicial custody.

“As per the state government’s order, all one-time use plastic items are banned. We have started taking action against factories involved in manufacturing such items,” Shailendra Mishra, city magistrate, said.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with all district magistrates to discuss the implementation of the ban on polythene and plastic items.

Government departments, agencies such as the district administration, police, urban local bodies, the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board, health department, and revenue department, among others, are responsible to implement the ban.

