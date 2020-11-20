Plot for Thane Metro casting yard to be given to MMRDA at ready reckoner rate

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:44 IST

Following controversy over allotting a plot to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Kolshet to set up a casting yard for Metro-4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli), the general body of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday decided to allot the plot as per the ready reckoner rate.

The administration had proposed to allot the 75,390-sqm plot free of cost, however, mayor Naresh Mhaske ruled that the corporation has lost crores in revenue in the last two years, while the MMRDA contractor was already using the plot, and henceforth the land would be provided at RR rate. The rent for the last two years would also be recovered from the contractor.

In his ruling, Mhaske said, “TMC will allot the plot to the MMRDA for the Metro project as per the RR rate. Moreover, the rent for the last two years, which comes to ₹96 crore, will be recovered from the contractor.”

Municipal secretary Ashok Burpulle confirmed that the ruling was passed in the general body.

MMRDA officials have claimed that they do not have any written communication from the TMC regarding the plot so far. RA Rajeev, MMRDA commissioner, said, “We have not received any such communication from the TMC. Let them write to us, and we will make a decision accordingly.”

The proposal was first tabled two years ago, but the general body rejected it. The administration then gave the land under its power without the approval of the body. It again tabled the proposal on Friday. The corporation claimed that as per the government resolution (GR), it was supposed to allot land on a temporary basis, free of cost for Metro projects.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had earlier opposed the proposal, claiming that the corporation had lost ₹96 crore in revenue in last two years, when the contractor appointed by MMRDA was using the plot. Other parties too rejected the proposal to allot land free of cost on Friday.

Najib Mullah, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator took up the issue in the general body. “We had already stayed the proposal when it was tabled the first time. We had demanded that the plot be given as per the ready reckoner rate and the demand is still the same,” he said.