PMC appeals to state government to help set up jumbo medical facilities

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:19 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked the state government to provide financial assistance for setting up jumbo medical facilities in the city.

Hemant Rasne, PMC standing committee chairman said, “The civic body is facing a financial crisis. It has already spent Rs250 crore for Covid-related work. To ease the monetary strain, the Maharashtra government must provide funds to erect three jumbo Covid care centres in the city.”

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has approved three jumbo Covid care centres with a combined capacity of 2,400 beds. The minister has asked the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioners to set up these centres in the city as the number of critical patients is set to rise in the coming days as per the projected figures released by civic officials.

Though Pawar had given instructions to erect these centres, there is no clarity on who will bear the cost.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rasne, said, “The civic body is trying its best to control the virus spread, but the state government is also expected to help us financially.”

Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
