PMC claims zero garbage victory at Uruli Devachi

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:15 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has claimed no waste has been disposed off at the Uruli Devachi dumping ground as of January 2. The waste is being segregated and processed without the need for disposal at the dumping ground.

A site visit by HT showed large sections of the garbage landfill no free of garbage.

The move comes after multiple protests by residents and an order from National Green Tribunal (NGT) dated October 2018, demanding the PMC stop disposing garbage at the site.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief, solid waste management department, said, “We assured the NGT that we will shut the dumping of garbage at the site by December 31, 2019, and we have delivered on our promise. We have achieved 100 per cent segregation and processing of waste and so now there is no need to dump any garbage at the site.”

The civic body currently has over 59 processing units, which are running in full capacity but work is on.

Molak further added that the Uruli dumping site will now be used at “scientific landfill site” where the “rigid” waste, or the waste which cannot be processed in current processing units will be disposed.

Zero garbage project

The civic body also claims to be meeting its “zero garbage project” demands, which is to process all waste at the ward level itself. This reduces transportation, labour costs and subsequently, eliminates the need for landfills.

This has been successfully implemented at the Katraj ward.

Under the zero garbage project, reduction of garbage being sent to landfills ensures that organic material is used in the city’s biogas plants.

Inorganic material, such as plastics and glass, are sold as scrap.

The number of waste processing units currently stands at 54 running units and five are in the pipeline.

Wet waste as fertilisers

Of the 2,000 tonnes of garbage that the city produces, 300 tonnes of wet waste is now given to farms in the vicinity of Pune city, in a radius of 70 km.

The farmers use it to make fertilisers

As per the PMC, villages that earlier took 150 tonnes of wet waste daily, three years ago, now consume 250-300 metric tonnes of wet waste