e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PMC fails to distribute ration kits, oppn slams BJP

PMC fails to distribute ration kits, oppn slams BJP

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in a bid to limit the movement of people in containment zones decided to distribute ration kits to 70,000 families, however, the civic body has fallen short.

The national lockdown is set to end on May 30, but the PMC has not completed the distribution, yet. An official said on anonymity that till date the civic body has distributed around 40,000 kits only.

The opposition parties are blaming the ruling BJP, accusing the party of politics in ration kits distribution. The opposition claims preference has been given to the elected members from the Bhartiya Janata Party.

According to the opposition party members, more kits are available in the areas where BJP members are representing but the main containment zones are getting fewer kits.

Nationalist Congress party Parvati constituency president Nitin Kadam said, “I appealed to municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and mayor Murlidhar Mohol to conduct an inquiry in kits distribution. For example the kits are distributed in Taljai slum on Saturday and Sunday but the 1 litre oil bag is missing from the kit. If PMC is paying money for the kits, the administration should ensure that the kit has all the elements which are promised.”

NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena’s elected members criticised the kits distribution delay and said on anonymity that as the scheme is good, they did not want to bring politics in it but unfortunately the ruling BJP is doing politics over this issue.

According to Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the main reason for the Covid-19 spread is that people from slum areas venture out to purchase essential items and another source is community toilets.

“To control citizens’ movement in containment zones, PMC decided to give free ration kits. The door-to-door distribution of the kits will begin from Saturday. Each ration kit contains groceries worth Rs 800. These kits will have the PMC logo on it,” said Mohol.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In