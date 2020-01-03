e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / PMC’s Swachh ranking at risk with 3 solid waste mgmt plants dysfunctional, alleges activist

PMC’s Swachh ranking at risk with 3 solid waste mgmt plants dysfunctional, alleges activist

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is concentrating on improving the ranking of the city in the Swachh survey, but ignoring the fact that three of its solid waste management plants are dysfunctional, alleges civic activist Vivek Velankar.

Velankar has written a letter recently to the municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao regarding the issue and urged them to take steps to look into the issue.

PMC had erected 25 small solid waste management plants within the city and each plant has a capacity of 5 metric tonnes per day. “Some of the plants are already shut down and some are not working properly. Operational ones are not working to its full capacity,” said Velankar.

Velankar also said, “It was decided to generate electricity from these plants, but as per recent information under Right to Information Act the plants are able to generate only 20 per cent of electricity.”

Dynehwar Molak, head, solid waste management department, has accepted that three of its solid waste management plants are not working. “There are technical issues while running these plants,” he said.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities