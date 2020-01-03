PMC’s Swachh ranking at risk with 3 solid waste mgmt plants dysfunctional, alleges activist

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:48 IST

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is concentrating on improving the ranking of the city in the Swachh survey, but ignoring the fact that three of its solid waste management plants are dysfunctional, alleges civic activist Vivek Velankar.

Velankar has written a letter recently to the municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao regarding the issue and urged them to take steps to look into the issue.

PMC had erected 25 small solid waste management plants within the city and each plant has a capacity of 5 metric tonnes per day. “Some of the plants are already shut down and some are not working properly. Operational ones are not working to its full capacity,” said Velankar.

Velankar also said, “It was decided to generate electricity from these plants, but as per recent information under Right to Information Act the plants are able to generate only 20 per cent of electricity.”

Dynehwar Molak, head, solid waste management department, has accepted that three of its solid waste management plants are not working. “There are technical issues while running these plants,” he said.