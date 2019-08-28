PMC waives mandal fees for Ganesh stages, ads on decor

cities

PUNE The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Wednesday, waive off fees for mandas and advertisements displayed on mandal decor for this year’s Ganesh festival, scheduled to begin from September 2.

BJP elected members Hemant Rasane and Deepak Pote put the proposal to the standing committee, to waive off fees for Ganesh mandals in the city, and it was accepted and cleared.

The PMC has been charging mandals a fee to erect a stage and/patform to display their idols of Lord Ganesh; and also if the mandals display any advertisements on the stage or decor, a separate fee is levied.

Mandals in the city earn revnue by erecting stages and alowing private firms to use it for advertisements.

However, the standing committee unanimously approved the proposal to waive the fees.

Rasane said, “It was long-standing demand of the mandals as it eats into their funds. Donors are not giving as much as they used so advertisements are one way to get revenue.”

