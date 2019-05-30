PMCH Dhanbad to get 50 more MBBS seats

Patliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad is likely to get 50 more MBBS seats from the 2019 academic session, after the state government has given an undertaking to the Medical Council of India (MCI), to fulfil deficiencies at the by June 15. The deficiencies are to be fulfilled in order to meet the criteria which will enable PMCH to get additional 50 MBBS seats.

At present, there are 300 MBBS seats in medical colleges of the state, including 150 seats in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, 100 seats in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur and 50 seats in the PMCH in Dhanbad.

If the MCI accepts the state government’s undertaking, the number of seats at the PMCH would increase by 50.

On behalf of the state government, PMCH principal Dr Shailendra Kumar submitted the undertaking to the MCI on Tuesday.

The MCI had called PMCH authorities to Delhi to submit compliance reports so that 50 additional MBBS seats could be increased in institution from 2019.

State health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni has given an undertaking to fulfil all deficiencies at the PMCH, including appointment of teachers by June 15, as pointed out by the MCI in its March 7 inspection.

The PMCH principal, after meeting with MCI’s Dr Shailendra Kumar, said he is hopeful to get 50 additional seats as the institution has fulfilled most of MCI’s compliances.

The MCI board would now discuss the Jharkhand government’s undertaking and decide whether to increase the number of seats at PMCH or not. In 2017, the MCI had rejected a similar proposal.

The then principal secretary health K Vidyasagar had given an undertaking to fulfil deficiency of faculty members of PMCH in three months as the MCI had warned to reduce 50 MBBS seats from 100 due to shortage of teachers. But the MCI eventually went ahead with its decision to reduce the number of seats.

“We are hopeful to appoint teachers and doctors by June 15. While interviews for senior resident doctors have been scheduled for June 3 and 4, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has already started the process of recruiting assistant professors for medical colleges,” said Dr HK Singh, superintendent, PMCH.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:23 IST