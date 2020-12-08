e-paper
Home / Cities / PMPML to start 12 new bus routes

PMPML to start 12 new bus routes

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:23 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had decided to start 12 new routes from December 12, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Giving details, Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director said, “To attempt to connect various industrial hubs and urban places along the highway corridor for better connectivity and mobility these 12 new routes are being started. It is an attempt to reach out to newer passengers and areas and connectivity in the city is our goal,”

“This started around two months back and has undergone a proper study. We conducted a survey to fix up stages, stops and fares by approval from route rationalization and fare optimisation committee of PMPML on all these 12 new routes. These will be operational for a period of three months to take up response and make amendments accordingly. And we hope to add on new areas and routes newer initiative to bring in ridership and improve revenue post-covid.” he added.

PMPML’s 12 new routes

1.Katraj to Sarola

2.Hadapsar to Yawat

3.Deccan Gymkhana to Bhugaon (Tangde Mala)

4.Wagholi to Rahu

5.Wagholi to Ranjangaon

6.Hadapsar – Phursungi – Hadapsar (Round journey)

7.Hadapsar to Ghorpadi

8.Saswad to Jejuri MIDC

9.Chakan to Talegaon Dabhade

10. Pimpri road to Spine Mall

11. Pimpri road to Warje Malwadi

12. Chakan to Shikrapur

