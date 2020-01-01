Police book man in triple talaq case

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:00 IST

PUNE: A case of triple talaq has been registered by Pune police against a man on Tuesday after his wife lodged a complaint of him having divorced her verbally on Cantonment court premises.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the victim Habiba Satkhed, 30, a resident of Kondhwa against her husband Sami Jabbar Satkhed, 32, a resident of Solapur. The woman works in an IT company in Pune and the man works in a private company, according to the police.

The incident took place on December 17 around 4pm at the Cantonment court as he announced his intentions of marrying another woman.

The two were in court for a hearing in the case of domestic violence filed by the woman against the accused and his family members. A case under Section 498(a) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Kondhwa police station against the man, his parents, his sister and her husband.

She told the police that when she went to the public toilet near the court premise, her husband approached her and said that he has to make rounds of the court because of the case she had filed against him and his family. The woman claims in her complaint that the man then said that the case makes no difference to him and that he now has intentions of marrying another woman before verbally divorcing her.

Police sub inspector GB Kullal, who is investigating the case, said, “He is in Solapur. They have been living separately since 2017. The case was registered last night.”

The two got married in 2015. In 2017, the woman filed a case saying the man and his family try to take money and her ATM card from her.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 has been registered at Lashkar police station against the accused.