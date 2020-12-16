Police bust drone module engaged in drug, gun smuggling; two held

cities

Chandigarh The Punjab Police have arrested two members of a module using drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons through an international network, including Pakistan-based smugglers with links to Khalistani operatives.

The accused, identified as Lakhbir Singh @ Lakha and Bachittar Singh, were arrested by Amritsar (Rural) police and further investigations are required to track their associates, including four drug smugglers currently lodged in Amrtisar Jail, said director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday. He said that one quadcopter drone with a full supporter stand and one SkyDroid T10 2.4GHz 10CH FHSS transmitter, along with mini receiver and camera support, have been seized, along with one .32 bore revolver and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV (HR-35M-3709), as well as some cartridges and drugs.

The DGP said main suspect Lakhbir Singh of Chak Mishri Khan village was nabbed from near Gurdwara Tahla Sahib, Chattiwind, on Monday. During investigations, Lakhbir said he had procured the quadcopter drone from Delhi about four months ago and the drone was currently at the house of his associate Bachittar Singh at Guru Amardas Avenue, Amritsar. He said further investigations revealed that Lakhbir Singh was in close and frequent contact with four drug smugglers of Ajnala, who are currently lodged in Amritsar jail. A search in the prison led to the recovery of a touch smartphone from the possession of Lakhbir’s associate Surjit Masih, a drug smuggler.

Lakhbir’s father is a sub-inspector (SI) in the Punjab Police. Assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Majitha, Abhimanyu Rana confirmed this and said he is posted in Chandigarh.

Gupta said investigations show that Lakhbir had established an extensive communication network with foreign smugglers and entities, and was in close and frequent contact with a notorious Pakistan-based smuggler namely Chishti. “Chisthi is also in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani operatives, and has been responsible for pushing consignments into India,” he added.

He said Simranjit Singh, currently lodged in Amritsar jail, who persuaded Lakhbir to purchase a drone for cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons, had also been nominated as an accused in the case, said Gupta. An FIR has been registered against Lakhbir Singh and Bachittar Singh, Gurpinder Singh Khapar Kheri and some unidentified persons.