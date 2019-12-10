Police bust inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, arrest four

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:34 IST

Sarabha Nagar police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of its four members and recovery of nine cars and a scooter from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu Dhiman, 23, of Field Gunj; Udit Sharma alias Ashu alias Adi, 20, of Kharar; Gurpreet Singh alias Guru, 25, of Kurali and Saurav Ali, 20, of Khara.

Himanshu and Gurpreet are said to be kingpins of the gang.

The police arrested the accused from Sarabha Nagar area following a tip-off late on Monday.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the accused used to do the rounds of the city to identify their targets in the day and steal vehicles using a master key in the night.

“It took the accused 30 seconds to one minute to steal a vehicle. They have stolen vehicles from Ludhiana, Mohali and Chandigarh,” he added.

“The accused used to target old models of vehicles as those were easy to break into. After stealing vehicles, they used to leave them at parking lots and isolated places for a few days. They have sold the stolen vehicles in the market as well as to scrap dealers,” the police chief added.

“A relative of Udit used to study with Himanshu, who introduced them to each other. They then roped in two more members and formed a gang to make easy money,” he added.

Agrawal said the accused have confessed that they have stolen 14 vehicles.

“Five of the vehicles, which they had hid in public parking lots, were traced by the owners,” he added. Following the information provided by the accused, the police have recovered stolen vehicles left at isolated places.