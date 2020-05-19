Police close down Akalgarh market in Ludhiana, issue challans to violators of norms

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:19 IST

Police closed down the congested Akalgarh market in Chaura Bazar here on Tuesday out of the fear that social distancing would be difficult to be maintained in the market. The main gate of the market was closed, but shopkeepers had opened the shops after entering from the backdoor.

The police also closed the shops in the Caliber Plaza near Bhadaur House.

Meanwhile, the police also came down heavily on double-riding on two-wheelers and issued challans to violators. They also challaned the people who did not maintain social distancing while travelling in cars. Only three persons, including the driver, are allowed to travel in a car.

The police rounded up more than 30 people for roaming on roads after 7pm and lodged FIRs against them under sections 188 (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

Informing that the police have installed special checkpoints at all major points in the city,

commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said stern action would be taken against all types of violators and FIRs lodged against them.

He added with the lifting of the curfew, workload of the police has increased.

“We have spent 58 days in lockdown, but the danger of coronavirus is still not gone. By taking some precautions, we can fight the virus, but some people are feeling free to roam about forgetting the lurking danger,” said the police chief.

“People have been allowed to move around from 7am to 7pm, but we request people to venture out of only if there is an emergency,” he added.

The commissioner added the shopkeepers would also face action if they opened their after 6pm.