Police clueless about the person who threw Gutka Sahib inside Ludhiana gurdwara

An unidentified person threw a Gutka Sahib in a gurdwara with a letter inserted in it at Bhanohar village of Mullanpur. He wrote in the letter that the department had failed to arrest the killer of a 25-year-old city woman, who had allegedly committed suicide in 2018

May 27, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A day after it was reported that an unidentified person threw a Gutka Sahib in a gurdwara with a letter inserted in it at Bhanohar village of Mullanpur, police were clueless about the accused, who wrote in the letter that the department had failed to arrest the killer of a 25-year-old city woman, who had allegedly committed suicide in 2018.

A team of Mullanpur police have checked the footage of CCTV cameras of the nearby area and also talked to the maternal uncles of the woman, but haven’t been able to trace the person yet.

Mullanpur Dakha station house officer (SHO) inspector Prem Singh said the gurdwara committee had found the letter on May 23, but informed them about it on Tuesday.

After the letter was found, tension gripped the villagers as the letter read, “Kudi maari hai, par usde katil nahi fadey (the woman was killed, but police have not arrested the killers).”

2018 CASE

SHO Prem Singh said the letter referred to a woman, who had consumed poison, adding that they had conducted inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in February 2018. “The woman was a divorcee and was living with her maternal uncles in the village,” he said.

The police official also said, “We have checked the footage of some CCTV cameras installed near the gurdwara, but couldn’t find anyone throwing Gutka Sahib. The investigation is still under process and we are questioning people residing near the gurdwara and other people who were in close contact with the woman.”

Meanwhile, the police are suspecting that someone has played a prank.

