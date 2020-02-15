Police file murder case after man’s dying statement

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:45 IST

Navi Mumbai A 28-year-old man, admitted to hospital for injuries, allegedly gave a dying declaration to his mother saying that one of his friends had hit him with an iron rod during a brawl. The APMC police have registered a case of murder.

Rakesh Gupta, 28, was unemployed and used to do odd jobs for a living.

On February 6 night, when his mother Leela called him, he told her he would be home in five minutes but he did not reach home. The next day, Rakesh’s friend told her that he has been admitted to hospital.

“They told me that Rakesh was drinking heavily and collapsed. Since he did not want to go home in such a condition, his friends claimed that they let him spend the night at their place. But, he was unable to get up in the morning after which they admitted him to the hospital,” said Leela in her complaint to the police.

Rakesh was shifted from municipal hospital in Vashi to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul before being admitted at KEM Hospital. Police said Rakesh’s friends were paying for his treatment and were shifting him to different hospitals as his condition was not improving.

Rakesh was later shifted to Suyash Hospital at Seawoods.

On Tuesday, Rakesh told his mother that he had a fight with a friend outside a bar in Turbhe.

“He told me that Amol and he had a fight on February 6 after returning from the hotel and the man hit my son with an iron rod from behind on his neck,” Leela submitted in her complaint.

On Thursday evening, Rakesh succumbed to his injuries after he underwent an operation.

Police officers said they registered a case of murder on Friday evening following the complaint by Rakesh’s family.

“We have not arrested the accused yet. We will investigate the case and also record the statement of the doctors who operated on him. His friends’ statements will also be recorded,” said an officer from APMC police station.