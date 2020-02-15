e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Police file murder case after man’s dying statement

Police file murder case after man’s dying statement

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai A 28-year-old man, admitted to hospital for injuries, allegedly gave a dying declaration to his mother saying that one of his friends had hit him with an iron rod during a brawl. The APMC police have registered a case of murder.

Rakesh Gupta, 28, was unemployed and used to do odd jobs for a living.

On February 6 night, when his mother Leela called him, he told her he would be home in five minutes but he did not reach home. The next day, Rakesh’s friend told her that he has been admitted to hospital.

“They told me that Rakesh was drinking heavily and collapsed. Since he did not want to go home in such a condition, his friends claimed that they let him spend the night at their place. But, he was unable to get up in the morning after which they admitted him to the hospital,” said Leela in her complaint to the police.

Rakesh was shifted from municipal hospital in Vashi to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul before being admitted at KEM Hospital. Police said Rakesh’s friends were paying for his treatment and were shifting him to different hospitals as his condition was not improving.

Rakesh was later shifted to Suyash Hospital at Seawoods.

On Tuesday, Rakesh told his mother that he had a fight with a friend outside a bar in Turbhe.

“He told me that Amol and he had a fight on February 6 after returning from the hotel and the man hit my son with an iron rod from behind on his neck,” Leela submitted in her complaint.

On Thursday evening, Rakesh succumbed to his injuries after he underwent an operation.

Police officers said they registered a case of murder on Friday evening following the complaint by Rakesh’s family.

“We have not arrested the accused yet. We will investigate the case and also record the statement of the doctors who operated on him. His friends’ statements will also be recorded,” said an officer from APMC police station.

top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities