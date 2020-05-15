Police identify contract killers who gunned down Ludhiana shop owner

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:31 IST

Two days after a 29-year-old shop owner, Girish Manocha, was gunned down at his house, police have identified the two contract killers hired by his uncle Rajinder Manocha for the crime. The cops, however, are not revealing the killers’ names at this stage.

One of the contract killers reportedly lives with an orchestra dancer following a dispute with his wife. The other contractor killer is a history-sheeter, say police.

The two men had come on a motorcycle and knocked on the Manochas’ door on late Wednesday night. The victim’s father Joginderpal had answered the door. As soon as he opened the door, the two men opened fire on him. He took two bullets, one of which hit him on the neck. Girish, who was right behind his father, was hit in the back and the bullet reportedly pierced through his heart. He succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said only Girish and his father had seen the assailants. As Girish is already dead, their hopes are pinned on Joginderpal, who still said to be in a critical state.

The ACP added that the police are yet to investigate how the rivalry between the families had started and how much money was involved in the dispute.

Rajinder Manocha has already booked by the police and a hunt is on for his arrest. According to the police Munish Manocha, brother of the victim, is a proclaimed offender in cheque bounce case.