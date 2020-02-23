Police issue traffic alert as Trump begins India tour

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:55 IST

New Delhi: Traffic will be severely hit in New Delhi and parts of Central and South Delhi during the two-day visit of US President Donald Trump on Monday and Tuesday. The Delhi police will be fortifying many places across the city where Trump will visit with his wife and US First Lady, Melania Trump. At places where the two will be driving across the city, police will restrict all traffic to allow smooth passage for the US President’s convoy.

Delhi police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for the next two days. On Monday evening, police will restrict traffic to allow smooth passage to Trump’s convoy from the airport to the ITC Maurya Hotel on Sardar Patel Marg in the evening.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, police said that owing to security reasons, during the evening hours traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurugram Road(NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, Sardar Patel Marg, RML roundabout and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy.

Police have already placed high watchtowers and CCTV cameras on the stretch from airport to the ITC Maurya Hotel where all rooms have been booked for Trump and his officials. The CCTV cameras are in addition to the already existing ones on the route.

On Tuesday morning, Trump and his wife Melania Trump will reach Rashtrapati Bhawan for the ceremonial reception, after which they will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, Rajghat at 10.30am. From Rajghat, Melania will visit a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh, while Trump will attend a programme at the Hyderabad House. The traffic restriction will be the same for both the President and the First Lady while returning from Rajghat.

Police said on Tuesday, from forenoon till around 4pm, traffic will be heavy and there will be restrictions in the areas around Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate and also in areas around ITO and Delhi Gate .

Late Tuesday evening, traffic on the stretch from the hotel to airport will be similarly affected and restricted at many places when Trump leaves for the airport.

Delhi police officers have fortified the area around the hotel. The Delhi police have deployed a four-tier security --- the first cordon will be the President’s bodyguards, second of the security unit, third of the paramilitary personnel and fourth by the local police. At places such as the Rajghat which will be visited by Trump, the security officials have been conducting regular security checks.

“We have held marathon advance security liaison meetings with the US officials as part of the security protocol before Donald Trump’s visit. His security is the highest priority for the police. Police and a team of US officers are already at the hotel coordinating security. Every corner of the hotel will be accounted for,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.