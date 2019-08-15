Police officer arrested, SIT formed to probe Faridabad DCP suicide

cities

Aug 15, 2019

A day after Faridabad deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor allegedly killed himself in his Sector 30 residence, police commissioner Sanjay Kumar formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT), on Thursday, to probe the case. The police also formally arrested the Bhupani station house officer (SHO) Abdul Sahid for allegedly abetting Kapoor’s suicide. Sahid was also placed under suspension with the immediate effect.

The police said Satish Malik, a journalist with a local Hindi daily who was also booked is on the run. Two police teams are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest him.

The SIT, headed by assistant commissioner of police (crime) Anil Yadav, will look into the role of the SHO and the journalist, both of whom were named in the alleged suicide note recovered from the spot in his official residence where the DCP had allegedly shot himself using his service pistol.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered on Wednesday against the SHO and the journalist at Sector 31 police station.

“The SHO will be produced before the court on Friday. We have recovered his official mobile phone and it will be scanned by experts to get all the data, but his personal mobile phone is yet to be recovered. Also, the mobile phone of the DCP was seized and will be scanned. It is taking time to retrieve data from it as it was password-protected. Kapoor’s family has alleged that he was being blackmailed for more than a month,” ACP Yadav said, declining to comment on why the SHO was allegedly blackmailing the DCP.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that Sahid has not revealed anything during questioning and he has claimed innocence. “The SIT members are interrogating him and will soon recover potential data that could serve as evidence and explain the reason behind the suicide. The police teams are investigating the case from all angles and call detail records of both the accused will be scanned to check of a conspiracy, if any,” he said.

