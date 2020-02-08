Polling officer dies of cardiac arrest in northeast Delhi

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:10 IST

New Delhi: A 55-year-old polling officer on duty in northeast Delhi’s Babarpur allegedly died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday, around an hour before polling for the assembly elections began in the national capital, officials supervising the elections said.

Deputy commissioner (Shahdara zone) Sanjeev Kumar said around 7am, polling officer Udham Singh complained of chest pain and uneasiness. The incident took place at polling booth number 180 in Babarpur.

“The polling officer was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in the section officer’s vehicle. Some personnel accompanied him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” DC Kumar said.

According to the deputy commissioner, Singh was a municipal school teacher and lived with his family in Durgapuri area in northeast Delhi. He had come for the polling duty in the morning and was busy completing the formalities to begin the polling when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Police said that Singh’s body was sent to the hospital’s mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. “Although the doctors opined that Singh died of a cardiac arrest, an autopsy is required to rule out other possibilities. As of now, we are not suspecting any foul play,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.