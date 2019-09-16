Polls in j&K only after delimitation: Nadda

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:20 IST

J P Nadda, the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday said elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held only after the delimitation of seats.

Nadda, who is on a rally across India to create awareness about Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370, was in Thane on Sunday. “Jammu and Kashmir has been made a UT, but with powers of a legislature. ST seats will be reserved for Gujjars and Bakarwals,” said Nadda. He also elaborated on how the abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for many to stand in the elections. Nadda also took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Congress leader Omar Abdullah.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:20 IST