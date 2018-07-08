Polls knocking, Rajasthan says no time to switch to Centre’s Ayushman Bharat from Bhamashah

Rajasthan has expressed its inability to implement the Narendra Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme (AB-NHPS), citing lack of time to migrate from the state-run Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana (BSBY), said a government official.

The official said the model code of conduct will come into effect in three months ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. “In such a short time, it is difficult to implement a new scheme,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

The official said the state government has conveyed this to the Centre, which has understood the practical problem.

Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan had discussed the matter with Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday.

AB-NHPS aims to provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover per family. It has a target of providing the facility to over 10 crore poor families.

BSBY provides a health cover of Rs three lakh for heart diseases, cancer, brain surgery, spinal surgery, dialysis, kidney and blood-related diseases etc and Rs 30,000 annually for other diseases. The scheme was launched in December 2015 and covers over once crore families.

Rajasthan is the second BJP-ruled state to be unable to implement AB-NHPS. Earlier, Maharashtra had cited lack of funds for its inability to execute the scheme

Maharashtra has the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, a flagship health insurance scheme under which over two crore people are provided insurance cover of up to Rs two lakh.

Odisha has refused to implement the Centre’s programme, saying its Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has more beneficiaries compared to the AB-NHPS.

Two other states – Punjab and Delhi – are yet to come on board and give their approval to the AB-NHPS.

Despite disagreements, the West Bengal government has agreed to adopt the scheme, said a government official.

So far, 25 states and union territories have signed MoUs with the Union health ministry for implementing the scheme.

The National Health Agency, the apex body for the implementation of the AB-NHPS, has launched a process to empanel public and private hospitals to achieve universal health coverage.

The Centre is eager to roll out the scheme across India on August 15.

