Poonch gunfight: Slain terrorists had plans to carry out major terror attack

An associate of the slain terrorists was also captured alive by the security forces.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(HT File)
         

The two Pakistani terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces along Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday had sinister plans to carry out a major terror attack, army officials said.

Lieutenant Colonel Keshav Sharma, the officiating commanding officer of Rashtriya Rifles, said, “The security forces recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from the site of encounter that included two AK 47 assault rifles, six AK 47 magazines, 300 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, one Thuraya satellite phone, one UBGL, 12 grenades, 300gm of explosive material, three cellphones and Rs 26,000.”

“They were sent across for a major terror attack,” he added.

He said, “On December 9, we had got an input about the movement of two to three terrorists in the area and since then we were tracking them. We maintained a constant pressure on them and they too tried to dodge us. They wanted to either move to Shopian or create problems in the ongoing DDC elections.”

Eventually, we trapped them in Poshana area and they were asked to surrender. However, they fired upon us and we retaliated, killing two of them, he added.

